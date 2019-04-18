Samsung Galaxy S10 5G features best smartphone camera, equalling Huawei's P30 Pro score on DxOMark

Huawei’s P30 Pro stole headlines the world0 over for its amazing camera performance, with some deeming it as an excellent camera that just happens to be on a phone. As things stand, the P30 Pro is undoubtedly the camera to beat.

But, a recent development has seen the Galaxy S10 5G handset matching the P30 Pro’s 112 DxOMark score. After extensive testing, DxOMark awarded the Galaxy S10 5G handset a 112 overall camera score, while the handsets front cameras managed to score 97 points, the highest ever recorded on a selfie camera.

Best Camera Score

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is more or less a maxed-out S10 Plus with a bigger display, 5G modem and ToF camera. And, while the rear camera layout of the S10 5G is similar to S10 Plus, the addition of a ToF sensor is the reason behind the improved camera performance. It would seem the time of the flight sensor Samsung added to the S10 5G was enough to close the three-point gap between the S10 Plus and the P30 Pro. One of the primary functions of the ToF camera is to offer depth mapping for more accurate bokeh shots and provide better AR experiences.

Samsung’s 5G smartphone also scored 117 points in still photography as compared to the S10 Plus’ 114 score. The S10 5G's utilisation of the telephoto lens for bokehs, as opposed to the ultra-wide-angle camera on the S10 Plus, helps reduce distortion. This is one of the primary reasons why the S10 5G outshines the S10 Plus in still photography.

Best Video Score

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is also the first handset to gain a three-figure video score on DxOMark. Although we aren’t quite sure how the Galaxy S10 5G attained a 100-point video score (Three points higher than the S10 Plus) despite having the same S10 Plus camera setup, it can be attributed to the default 4K video recording mode on the 5G handset. This would help improve texture, noise and artefact scores.

Best Selfie Score

Even the selfie score on the S10 5G exceeds that of the S10 Plus, but this may not necessarily offer you better selfies. It may primarily be accredited to the selfie video recording feature. Despite receiving the same 112 camera score as the P30 Pro, the S10 5G handset tends to surpass the P30 Pro in terms of both overall video and selfie scores.