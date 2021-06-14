Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India confirmed ahead of June 21 launch

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone in its M series in India. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is arriving in India on June 21 at 12:00 noon. While a dedicated Amazon microsite for the phone has revealed several key specs of the device, Samsung recently confirmed the price range of the Galaxy M32.

The South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the Galaxy M32’s price in India will fall in the sub-15K segment. In its release, Samsung said that the Galaxy M32 will have the best display in the sub-15K price range.

The Amazon microsite for the Galaxy M32 confirms that the device will get a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is indeed a first for a smartphone under Rs 15,000. Additionally, the screen will also feature a waterdrop notch and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

Other confirmed specifications include a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back, and a 20 MP selfie camera on the front. The design of the Galaxy M32 resembles that of the Galaxy F62 (Review), which arrived in India earlier this year, although the latter opted for a hole punch notch.