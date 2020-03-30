Samsung Galaxy M11 launched with octa-core SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, triple-camera setup

Samsung just unveiled its most affordable Galaxy M series smartphone for 2020. The Galaxy M11 was announced quietly after the device was uploaded on Samsung’s official UAE website. From the looks of things, the Galaxy M11 appears to be an entry-level smartphone.

While Samsung hasn’t specified the chipset on the M11, the site does mention an octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz. The phone will offer up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card slot. The Galaxy M11 packs a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with 15W fast-charging support.

Samsung has opted for a 6.4-inch HD+ (1560*720 pixels) LCD panel with a punch-hole notch. The notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Live Focus (Portrait Mode). The successor to the Galaxy M10 gets a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor.

The triple-camera setup on the back can record video in 1080p resolution at 30 fps. The M11 also features a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. In terms of security, Samsung has incorporated the fingerprint reader on the back of the phone as well as face recognition technology.

The South Korean tech giant is offering the Galaxy M11 in three colour options – Violet, Black and Metallic Blue. Samsung hasn’t confirmed the price and availability of the Galaxy M11 yet. However, considering the Galaxy M11's specifications, it is likely to go on sale in the under Rs 10,000 price range.