Samsung Galaxy Book Pro & Galaxy Book Pro 360 launched with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, AMOLED Display: Check price, availability

Samsung just concluded its Galaxy Unpacked event, unveiling two new Galaxy Book Pro models. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 arrive with ultra-fast connectivity, vivid AMOLED displays, and a slim and light design, aimed at offering optimal productivity. Both the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 have passed Intel’s stringent Evo standards for power, portability, and productivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Price

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro’s price in the US starts at $1,000, while the 15.6-inch model is available for as low as $1,100. The Galaxy Book Pro is available in Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold, and Mystic Blue colour options. The notebooks will be available from May 14 but are already available for pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Price

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360’s price in the US starts from $1,200, while the 15.6-inch model is available for as low as $1,300. The Galaxy Book Pro is available in Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Navy colour options. The notebooks will be available from May 14 but are already available for pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Specs

The Galaxy Book Pro is powered by the 11th Gen Intel processors (Core i7/i5/i3) paired with integrated Intel Iris X or Intel UHD graphics and Nvidia MX450 dedicated graphics on the 15-inch model. The Galaxy Book Pro features 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch or 13.3-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display with very narrow bezels along most of its sides and DisplayHDR 500 certification. The 13-inch model packs a 63Wh battery, while the 15-inch variant opts for a 68Wh battery. Additionally, a 65W USB Type-C charger is bundled in the box.

The Galaxy Book Pro also features a fingerprint reader on the power button, a 720p HD webcam, and Dolby Atmos sound. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Bluetooth 5.1, and more. The 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro weighs less than a kilo, while the 15-inch model is around 1.15 kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specs

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel processors (Core i7/i5/i3) paired with integrated Intel Iris X or Intel UHD graphics. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 features 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. However, RAM maxes out at 16GB on the 13-inch model.

The notebook comes with a 15.6-inch or 13.3-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display with very narrow bezels along most of its sides and DisplayHDR 500 certification. The only difference in screens is that the 360 models feature touch support and can be used with an S Pen, which is incidentally bundled with the notebook.

The 13-inch model packs a 63Wh battery, while the 15-inch variant opts for a 68Wh battery. Additionally, a 65W USB Type-C charger is bundled in the box. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 also features a fingerprint reader on the power button, a 720p HD webcam, and Dolby Atmos sound. Connectivity options include 5G (Only on the 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360), Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Bluetooth 5.1, and more. The 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro weighs little over one kilo, while the 15-inch model weighs 1.39 kg.