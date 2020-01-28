Samsung Galaxy A51 launching in India tomorrow: All you need to know

Samsung’s recently cut prices on its Galaxy A series smartphones in India, hinting at the inevitable arrival of the 2020 Galaxy A series in the country. And after a ton of speculation, the South Korean tech giant has finally confirmed the official launch date for the Galaxy A51 in Inda as January 29.

Since the Galaxy A51 has already launched in several other markets, we already know the specs of the phone and can speculate as to how much the device will cost in India. The recent price cut on the Galaxy A50s leads us to believe that the Galaxy A51 will be priced at anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000.

Recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy A51 will only arrive in one configuration (6GB/128GB) and will be priced at Rs 22,990. While Samsung didn’t confirm the price or launch date for the Galaxy A71, we believe it may arrive as early as February and could be priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

The Galaxy A51 is equipped with the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin. The A51 sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, 405 ppi density and an 87.4-percent screen-to-body ratio.

Samsung has opted for a quad-camera setup on the back of the Galaxy A51, which will include a primary 48-megapixel, f/2.0 wide shooter, a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel, f/2.4 macro camera and a 5-megapixel, f/2.2. One the front, the punch hole notch houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.2 shooter. The Galaxy A50’s successor allows you to capture 4K video at 30 fps and 1080p video at 30/60/120 fps with the primary camera, while the front camera takes 1080p video at 30 fps.