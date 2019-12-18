Samsung Galaxy A51 could launch in India soon as support page goes live

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in Vietnam with the devices expected to go on sale from December 27. While the company didn’t confirm the availability of the two mid-rangers outside India, the A51 could be headed to India sooner than expected.

A support page for the Samsung Galaxy A51 with model number SM-A515F/DSN recently went live on the company’s official Indian website, pointing to an imminent launch. The successor to the Galaxy A50 arrives with a ton of improvements in performance and camera.

The Galaxy A51 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The predecessor to the Galaxy A50 packs a 4,000 mAh battery and 15W fast-charging. The A51 also runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out of the box.

The Galaxy A51 opts for a quad-camera setup on the back in an L-shaped layout. It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel, f/2.4 macro camera and 5-megapixel f/2.2 depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch notch houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.2 lens.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A51 sports 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the phone is covered by Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and back.