Samsung Galaxy A51 could launch in India soon as support page goes live

The successor to the Galaxy A50 will arrive with a ton of improvements in performance and camera.
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in Vietnam with the devices expected to go on sale from December 27. While the company didn’t confirm the availability of the two mid-rangers outside India, the A51 could be headed to India sooner than expected.
A support page for the Samsung Galaxy A51 with model number SM-A515F/DSN recently went live on the company’s official Indian website, pointing to an imminent launch. The successor to the Galaxy A50 arrives with a ton of improvements in performance and camera.
The Galaxy A51 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The predecessor to the Galaxy A50 packs a 4,000 mAh battery and 15W fast-charging. The A51 also runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out of the box.
The Galaxy A51 opts for a quad-camera setup on the back in an L-shaped layout. It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel, f/2.4 macro camera and 5-megapixel f/2.2 depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch notch houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.2 lens.
Samsung’s new Galaxy A51 sports 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the phone is covered by Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and back.The Galaxy A51 launched in four colours, including – Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Pink. While we don't know the price of the Galaxy A51, we estimate it will be around Rs 20,000 to 23,000 for the base variant. Since the Galaxy A50s recently got a price cut in India, the A51 will likely debut at the A50s launch price.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.