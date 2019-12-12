Samsung announces Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 with quad-camera setup and Infinity-O Display

Samsung is upping its mid-range smartphone game with the next generation of Galaxy A series handsets. The company announced the first members of Galaxy A (2020) series – Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 Thursday. Both handsets feature the proprietary Infinity-O Display, a gradient finish and quad-camera setups. The Galaxy A51 and A71 run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top out-of-the-box. So, let’s take a look at all the details about Samsung’s latest mid-rangers.

The Galaxy A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB in-built storage, which can be expanded to 512GB via microSD card slot. The Galaxy A51 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader and 20:9 aspect ratio.



#AWESOME is for everyone! Introducing all new #GalaxyA series with an awesome screen, an awesome camera, and a long lasting battery life. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/wAIzMltMUy

— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) December 12, 2019

In optics, the Galaxy A51 gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera at the helm. The other three sensors include an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 123-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The punch hole cutout in the centre houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A51 is available in Prism Crush – Pink, Black, White and Blue. The Galaxy A51 can be pre-ordered in Vietnam from December 16. The phone will be priced, starting at VND 7,990,000 (Approx. Rs 24,500).

While the Galaxy A51 is a mid-tier handset, the Galaxy A71 offers more premium specifications in the mid-range space. While both phones share multiple similarities in terms of design, the A71 gets a slightly larger 6.7-inch display. Moreover, the A71 also packs a bigger 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging over the 15W on the A51.

On the performance front, the A71 gets a beefier Snapdragon 730 SoC, while the 48-megapixel primary sensor is replaced with a 64-megapixel main shooter.