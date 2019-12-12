Samsung announces Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 with quad-camera setup and Infinity-O Display

The Galaxy A51 and A71 run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top out of the box.
Samsung is upping its mid-range smartphone game with the next generation of Galaxy A series handsets. The company announced the first members of Galaxy A (2020) series – Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 Thursday. Both handsets feature the proprietary Infinity-O Display, a gradient finish and quad-camera setups. The Galaxy A51 and A71 run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top out-of-the-box. So, let’s take a look at all the details about Samsung’s latest mid-rangers.
The Galaxy A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB in-built storage, which can be expanded to 512GB via microSD card slot. The Galaxy A51 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader and 20:9 aspect ratio.In optics, the Galaxy A51 gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera at the helm. The other three sensors include an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 123-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The punch hole cutout in the centre houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
#AWESOME is for everyone! Introducing all new #GalaxyA series with an awesome screen, an awesome camera, and a long lasting battery life. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/wAIzMltMUy
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) December 12, 2019
The Galaxy A51 is available in Prism Crush – Pink, Black, White and Blue. The Galaxy A51 can be pre-ordered in Vietnam from December 16. The phone will be priced, starting at VND 7,990,000 (Approx. Rs 24,500).
While the Galaxy A51 is a mid-tier handset, the Galaxy A71 offers more premium specifications in the mid-range space. While both phones share multiple similarities in terms of design, the A71 gets a slightly larger 6.7-inch display. Moreover, the A71 also packs a bigger 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging over the 15W on the A51.
On the performance front, the A71 gets a beefier Snapdragon 730 SoC, while the 48-megapixel primary sensor is replaced with a 64-megapixel main shooter.The Samsung Galaxy A71 also arrives in four colour options. However, pricing and availability of the device haven't been revealed yet. We can also expect more details about global availability in the upcoming days.