Samsung Galaxy A51 could arrive in India next week; while Galaxy A71 may launch in February

Samsung is having a pretty busy 2020 with devices from its Galaxy A, S, and Note series either launched or already in the works. The South Korean smartphone maker previously launched the Note 10 Lite in Indian markets, while the S10 Lite is on the way. Two smartphones that have still not got an Indian launch date are the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51.

However, both the Galaxy 2020 A series devices are close to arriving on Indian shores. Both phones are already on Samsung India’s official website with the company already taking registrations from interested consumers. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A50, A50s, A70 and A70s have recently received price cuts in India, which could hint to the imminent launch of the Galaxy A51 and A71.

A report from 91Mobiles claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A51 would arrive in India towards the end of January, while the Galaxy 71 may debut in the country as early as the second week in February. The Galaxy A51 has already arrived in some European markets and is priced starting from 340 euros (Approx. Rs 26,900), while the Galaxy 71 will start at 419 euros (Approx. Rs 39,000) in the UK.

Model Galaxy A51 Galaxy A71 Chipset Exynos 9611 Snapdragon 730 Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 20:9 ratio, 405 ppi density 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 20:9 ratio, 393 ppi density RAM 4Gb / 6GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 64GB / 128GB 128GB Rear Cameras 48 MP, f/2.0 + 12 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.4 + 5 MP, f/2.2 64 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.4 + 5 MP, f/2.2 Front Cameras 32 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.2 Software Android 10 based One UI 2.0 Android 10.0; One UI 2 Battery 4000 mAh battery, 15W fast-charging 4500 mAh battery, 25W Fast-charging

However, prices in Europe and the United Kingdom won’t reflect Indian rates. We believe the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 will arrive at the same launch prices of the Galaxy A50s and A70s, in the wake of the price cuts the two phones received. The Galaxy A51 could likely start at around Rs 22,000 in India, while higher-end A71 may probably cost Rs 30,000.