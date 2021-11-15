MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A32 new 8GB RAM model launched in India: Check price, specs

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is priced at Rs 21,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the new 8GB/128GB A32 variant will set you back Rs 23,499.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST

Samsung has officially revealed a new variant of the Galaxy A32 in India. The Galaxy A32 was unveiled earlier this year in India with a 90Hz display, a quad-camera setup, a large battery, and MediaTek chipset. However, the phone was only revealed in a 6GB/128GB configuration.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in India

Now, Samsung has revealed a new 8GB/128GB model of the Galaxy A32 handset in India. The Samsung Galaxy A32 is priced at Rs 21,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the new 8GB/128GB A32 variant will set you back Rs 23,499. The handset is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications

The Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the A32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging.

Close
On the back is a 64MP quad-camera setup. The 64MP main camera is paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has a tiny water-drop notch for the 20MP front camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and more.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 15, 2021 05:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.