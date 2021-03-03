Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India with 5000 mAh battery, 90Hz AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in India has been announced. The budget smartphone comes in a single 6GB RAM variant and sports a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy A32 also packs a massive 5000 mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A32 India price is set at Rs 21,999. For the price, users get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It comes in four colours - Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

The Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a tiny water-drop notch for the 20MP front camera.

On the back is a 64MP quad-camera setup. The 64MP main camera is paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the 4G model is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It will have 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB of RAM options and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The device also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging. The phone is expected to offer up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.