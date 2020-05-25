App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 5,000 mAh battery and 48 MP quad-camera setup to launch in India on June 4

We believe that the Galaxy A31’s will cost slightly less than the Galaxy A51, which is currently be priced at Rs 25,250.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy A31 in India in June. An official page for the Galaxy A31 has shown up on Samsung’s official website revealing the design and several specifications of the device.

The South Korean tech giant will be hosting a launch event for the Galaxy A31 in India on June 4. The product page suggests that the Galaxy A31 will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone will also have a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery capacity with support for 15W fast charging through a USB Type-C port.

For optics, the A31 gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor at the helm. The main camera will be assisted by an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. While Samsung’s official page only details some specifications of the Galaxy A31, the phone has already been released globally.

Close

The notch on the screen of the A31 houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin. The phone runs on an octa-core processor, which we believe is a MediaTek P65 SoC. The chipset could be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

related news

The price of the Galaxy A31 has not yet been confirmed but is priced under the 25K mark globally. We believe that the Galaxy A31’s will cost slightly less than the Galaxy A51, which is currently priced at Rs 25,250. Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) suggests that the device will be priced around Rs 23,000.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 05:19 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Pay cuts become a tool for some companies to avoid layoffs

Coronavirus pandemic | Pay cuts become a tool for some companies to avoid layoffs

South Korean cafe hires robot barista to help with social distancing

South Korean cafe hires robot barista to help with social distancing

Mercedes Benz India offers customised finance options to lure customers back

Mercedes Benz India offers customised finance options to lure customers back

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.