Samsung Galaxy A31 with 5,000 mAh battery and 48 MP quad-camera setup to launch in India on June 4

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy A31 in India in June. An official page for the Galaxy A31 has shown up on Samsung’s official website revealing the design and several specifications of the device.

The South Korean tech giant will be hosting a launch event for the Galaxy A31 in India on June 4. The product page suggests that the Galaxy A31 will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone will also have a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery capacity with support for 15W fast charging through a USB Type-C port.

For optics, the A31 gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor at the helm. The main camera will be assisted by an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. While Samsung’s official page only details some specifications of the Galaxy A31, the phone has already been released globally.

The notch on the screen of the A31 houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin. The phone runs on an octa-core processor, which we believe is a MediaTek P65 SoC. The chipset could be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The price of the Galaxy A31 has not yet been confirmed but is priced under the 25K mark globally. We believe that the Galaxy A31’s will cost slightly less than the Galaxy A51, which is currently priced at Rs 25,250. Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) suggests that the device will be priced around Rs 23,000.



