Samsung Galaxy A21s launching in India on June 17: Everything we know so far

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A31 in India for Rs 21,999. Now, the South Korean smartphone maker is gearing up to bring yet another smartphone in its A series in India. The Galaxy A21s will be the latest entrant to the 2020 Galaxy A smartphone lineup.



Awesomeness that goes on and on! The new Samsung #GalaxyA21s is coming your way. Follow this space to know more. #Samsungpic.twitter.com/YOuShYFeIF

— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 15, 2020

Samsung India announced that the Galaxy A21s is making its debut in India on June 17 through its Twitter handle.

The teaser video suggests that the Galaxy A21s will feature “long lasting battery life”. While the video reveals little else, the Galaxy A21s was already unveiled in the UK. The Samsung Galaxy A21s is priced at GBP 179 (Roughly Rs 17,000) in the UK. While there is no information on the price of the device in India, we expect it to arrive in India’s sub-20K price segment.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications

The Galaxy A21s is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which we believe to be the Exynos 850 chipset. The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720*1,600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, although we could expect more memory configurations.

The Galaxy A21s packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone will run on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI skin. The Galaxy A21s offers expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card as well as a fingerprint reader on the back.

The Galaxy A21s opts for a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor. The Galaxy A21s opts for a hole-punch camera cutout that houses a 13 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter.