English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy A04s launched in India with Exynos 850 SoC, 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery

    The Samsung Galaxy A04s price in India is set at Rs 13,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

    Samsung unveiled a new budget smartphone in India on October 3. The Samsung Galaxy A04s is an affordable handset with an Exynos chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and Android 12 with One UI Core.

    Samsung Galaxy A04s price in India

    The Samsung Galaxy A04s price in India is set at Rs 13,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The Galaxy A04s can be purchased through the Samsung website as well online and offline retailers. The handset comes in black, copper and green colours.

    Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications 

    The Samsung Galaxy A04s is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of storage expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card.

    Close

    The phone also supports Samsung’s RAM Plus feature to use up to 4GB of unused storage as virtual RAM.

    The Galaxy A04s sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the Galaxy A04s opts for a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor.

    The main camera is paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.

    The waterdrop notch on the A04s houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A04s packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The Galaxy A04s also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Exynos #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 04:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.