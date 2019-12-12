Samsung dominates 5G smartphone market with a 74-percent share

5G has been the emerging trend in 2019 with superpowers investing heavily in winning the 5G race. 2019 also saw quite a few 5G smartphones from almost every mainstream brand, including Samsung, LG, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, ZTE, Huawei, and Honor. Despite stiff competition, Samsung has managed to remain dominant in the 5G smartphone space.

According to reports, the South Korean tech giant holds the largest market share when it comes to 5G smartphone, dwarfing the competition. Although Samsung’s 5G market share dropped from 83-percent in Q2 2019 to 74-percent in the third quarter, volumes increased from 1.5 million to 3.2 million.

The new analyst figures suggest that LG’s 10-percent share puts it at second place with 0.4 million 5G smartphones shipped. Vivo has also managed above-average figures, considering the company shipped 0.4 million units in Q3 2019. Samsung’s success can be attributed to the fact that it has the highest number of 5G handsets in the market and was the quickest to get its devices to the market.

Samsung’s 5G smartphone portfolio consists of the Galaxy S10 Plus 5G, Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy Fold 5G, and Galaxy W20 5G. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G was the best-performing smartphone this quarter, shipping over 1.6 million units.

Huawei’s software woes outside China have also contributed to Samsung's success in the 5G market space. Additionally, the average 5G smartphone price also went down from USD 1,153 (Approx. Rs 86,700) in Q2 to USD 994 (Approx. Rs 70,400) in Q3. However, this is expected to further improve in Q4 2019 with the arrival of the new mid-range Snapdragon 765 chipsets. The Redmi K30 is priced at approximately Rs 20,000 in China.