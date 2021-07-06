MARKET NEWS

Rumour: Instagram is going to add NFT Collectibles

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Alessandro Paluzzi, developer of WATweaker and known for his leaks recently revealed on Twitter that Instagram may be working on NFT collectibles for user profiles.

As per the tweet, Instagram posts that will offer NFTs will have the 'collectible' label on them and users will be able to bid on them. The top bid will then win the collectible and it can be shared with other collectors. All collectibles will be shown in the user profile under a dedicated section.

Though Facebook or Instagram have yet to confirm this, the platform has in the past said that it will look for ways to enable creators to earn money on the service.

This could mean a platform that lets users subscribe to their favourite creators or payment methods and monetization tools for creators to help support their channel. Back in  June, Instagram hosted a panel for NFT Creators on the platform.

The event also hosted a session with professional creators that educated users on how best to use the creation suite and leverage products to grow their following on the platform. The panel also dealt with issues like mental well-being and burnout.
Tags: #Instagram #NFT
