Reporter's Take | Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe Launched In India

Luxury car market leader Mercedes-Benz has launched the C 43 AMG Coupe in the India market at a starting price of Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is second of the 10 launches that the German brand has promised for the year. The first was the V Class launched in January.

Watch Vaibhavi Khanwalkar in conversation with Stanford Masters, as they discuss the features of the newly launched car.