App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 vs Realme Narzo 10: What's the difference between these sub-12K smartphones?

Here's how these phones stack up against each other.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 in India on July 20. The Redmi Note 9 is an affordable smartphone with strong specifications that is almost unrivalled in this space. The Redmi Note 9 features a powerful chipset, quad-camera setup, large display, massive battery and a refreshed design for Rs 11,999.

However, the Redmi Note 9 is not the only smartphone that delivers excellent value in this segment. Its closest competitor here is the Realme Narzo 10, which also starts from Rs 11,999.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9
SpecsRedmi Note 9Realme Narzo 10
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85MediaTek Helio G80
Display6.5-inch FHD+ LCD (1080*2400 pixels)6.5-inch HD+ LCD (720*1600 pixels)
RAM4GB/6GB4GB
Storage64GB/128GB128GB
Rear camera64 MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.2 + 2MP, f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.448 MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.3 + 2MP, f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.4
Front camera13 MP, f/2.316 MP, f/2.0
SoftwareAndroid 10; MIUI 11Android 10; Realme UI
Battery & charging5,020 mAh battery, 22.5W fast charging5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
Price (Rs)11,999/13,499/14,99911,999
What's the difference between the Redmi Note 9 and Realme Narzo 10?

When it comes to the display, the Redmi 9 has a clear advantage with its higher resolution. The Full HD+ panel is brighter and better for consuming entertainment. Moreover, the Redmi 9’s screen is covered with Gorilla Glass 5 as opposed to Gorilla Glass 3 on the Realme Narzo 10. The hole-punch camera cutout is another improvement over the waterdrop notch of the Realme Narzo 10A.

Close

Both phones have pretty similar camera setups. Since we haven’t tested the two devices, there is no way of establishing a clear-cut winner. Camera software would make a big difference here, and Xiaomi tends to come up on top in that aspect, but without fully testing both phones, it quite hard to tell.

related news

In terms of performance, the Redmi Note 9 has a slight advantage with the newer MediaTek chipset. However, Realme offers 128GB of storage as compared to 64GB storage on Note 9. While you can upgrade to 128GB of the Redmi Note 9, it will set you back Rs 13,499.

Both the Realme Narzo 10 and Redmi Note 9 are pretty evenly matched on the battery front. However, the software on both these devices tells two completely different tales. In our view, Realme UI is relatively cleaner and does a much better job handling notifications from pre-installed apps than MIUI.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:07 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones #Xiaomi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.