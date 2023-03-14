Redmi Note 12 series global debut set for March 23; line-up hits sales worth Rs 1,000 cr in India

Redmi Note 12 5G series

The Redmi Note 12 series has got an official global launch date. The Redmi Note 12 line-up was unveiled in China back in 2022 and in India earlier this year. The line-up in India includes the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Now, the three Redmi Note 12 smartphones are hitting international markets on March 23. The Redmi Note 12 series launch event is taking place under the slogan ‘Live Vivid’. The Redmi Note 12 event will take place on March 23 at 20:30 (IST).



Brace yourselves for the #RedmiNote12Series! This launch is going to be so out-of-this-world amazing, you'll need a space shuttle just to catch up! Join our live updates on March 23rd at 23:00 (GMT+8) and see what we're talking about! #LiveVividpic.twitter.com/SgsjJUbMJo

— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 13, 2023



Thank you for your continued love and trust in us.

We've sold more than 1000 Cr+ #RedmiNote12 5G Series in 2 Months and we couldn't have been more happier to share such a great smartphone with so many Xiaomi fans! pic.twitter.com/BzOZzi7lHX

— Alvin Tse (@atytse) March 13, 2023

The Redmi Note 12 series has seen lot of success since its launch, particularly in India where Xiaomi recently announced the numbers for the line-up. Xiaomi recently revealed that it sold Note 12 series phones worth over Rs 1,000 crore in India.

Redmi Note 12 Series Prices in India

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB/256GB configuration, while the 12GB/256GB model will set you back Rs 32,999. The Redmi Note 12 Pro price in India is set at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model.

The Note 12 Pro is also offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations that will set you back Rs 26,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. Lastly, the Redmi Note 12 5G price in India starts from Rs 17,999 for the 4GB/128GB version. Additionally, the phone also comes in a 6GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 19,999.

Also Read: In Pics | Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Review in five minutes