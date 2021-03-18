Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to go on sale in India at 12 noon today: Check price, specs, offers

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is set to go on sale for the first time on March 18. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the most premium phone in the series, debuting alongside the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. The Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale later today, at 12:00 pm (IST).

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max’s price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB/64GB model. Additionally, the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants will set you back Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The Note 10 Pro Max will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and other offline retail channels.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Offers

Launch offers for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max include a Rs 1,500 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. There are also Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 600 cashback using MobiKwik on Mi.com.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specs

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR-10 support. The Note 10 Pro Max packs a 5020mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger in the box. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

For optics, the device is equipped with a 108-megapixel quad-camera array that has a 5-megapixel macro sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a small punch hole on top of the display.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max arrives in Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue colour options.