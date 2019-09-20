App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K20 Pro Premium launches with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage

The Premium Edition will start at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 27,000).

Carlsen Martin

The Redmi K20 Pro offers one of the best value propositions of any smartphone on the market. The K20 Pro is the perfect definition of a ‘flagship killer’ if there ever was one. However, the Redmi K20 Pro is getting a spec upgrade. The Xiaomi sub-brand has decided to introduce a Redmi K20 Pro Premium edition handset.

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium will be upgraded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, promising a slight bump in CPU and 15-percent better graphics performance over the SD855 chipset. The new K20 Pro Premium will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new and improved K20 Pro will also ship with MIUI 11 out of the box. The company is also offering an upgraded cooling system for enhanced thermal management. The Redmi K20 Pro Premium is more a less a Redmi K20 Pro on steroids, capable of delivering a good bump in performance. However, all other aspects of the phone remain the same.

Close

The Premium Edition will get the same 6.39-inch AMOLED display with no notch. The triple camera setup on the back will include the usual 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It also gets the same 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera identical of the vanilla K20 Pro. The 4,000 mAh battery also supports 27W fast charging.

related news

The entry-level Redmi K20 Pro Premium with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage starts at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 27,000). The other two models of the K20 Pro Premium with 8GB RAM & 512GB storage and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage are priced at CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 30,000) and CNY 3,199 (Roughly Rs 32,000), respectively. The phone will be available for purchase in Chinese markets on the 23rd of September. The Redmi K20 Pro Premium is expected to debut in India sometime in October.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.