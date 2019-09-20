Redmi K20 Pro Premium launches with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage

The Redmi K20 Pro offers one of the best value propositions of any smartphone on the market. The K20 Pro is the perfect definition of a ‘flagship killer’ if there ever was one. However, the Redmi K20 Pro is getting a spec upgrade. The Xiaomi sub-brand has decided to introduce a Redmi K20 Pro Premium edition handset.

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium will be upgraded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, promising a slight bump in CPU and 15-percent better graphics performance over the SD855 chipset. The new K20 Pro Premium will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new and improved K20 Pro will also ship with MIUI 11 out of the box. The company is also offering an upgraded cooling system for enhanced thermal management. The Redmi K20 Pro Premium is more a less a Redmi K20 Pro on steroids, capable of delivering a good bump in performance. However, all other aspects of the phone remain the same.

The Premium Edition will get the same 6.39-inch AMOLED display with no notch. The triple camera setup on the back will include the usual 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It also gets the same 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera identical of the vanilla K20 Pro. The 4,000 mAh battery also supports 27W fast charging.