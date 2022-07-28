Redmi 10A Sport launched in India with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery: All you need to know

The Redmi 10A Sport, which was launched in India on July 28, is a budget smartphone that features a MediaTek chipset, an IPS display, a large battery, and the latest Android 12 software.

Redmi 10A Sport Price India

The Redmi 10A Sport price in India is set at Rs 10,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. Available for purchase through Mi.com and Amazon India, the phone comes in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue and Slate Grey options.

Redmi 10A Sport specs

The Redmi 10A Sport is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Redmi 10A runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 12.5 skin on top.

The Redmi 10A Sport boasts of a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 400 nits as well as a "reading mode" certified by TÜV Rheinland.

For optics, the Redmi 10A Sport gets a 13 MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi also packs the budget Redmi 10A Sport with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The phone measures 9mm thick and weighs 194grams. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and more. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack.