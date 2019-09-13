Realme XT launches in India with 64MP camera, starting from Rs 15,999

Realme just launched its premium XT smartphone with India’s first 64-megapixel camera sensor. The Realme XT is designed to offer the user a flagship experience at a reasonable price. The Chinese smartphone brand took the lid off most of the specs of the XT handset towards the end of August.

RAM Storage Price 4GB 64GB Rs 15,999 6GB 64GB Rs 16,999 8GB 128GB Rs 18,999

The Realme XT is priced at Rs 15,990 when it goes on sale starting September 16. The phone will be available in three variants.

Realme has opted for the Snapdragon 712 SoC for the Realme XT, a step above the Snapdragon 710 mobile platform on the Realme X. The XT also packs a bigger 4,000 mAh battery capacity with support for 20W VOOC Flash Charge technology.

In terms of display, the Realme XT gets a 6.4 -inch Super AMOLED panel with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen also gets a dewdrop notch as opposed to the pop-up selfie camera seen on its predecessor. The notch on the screen houses a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and videos.

For optics, the Realme XT gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1. Aperture. The main camera on the XT is a Samsung INSOCELL GW1 sensor. Three more cameras accompany the primary sensor – an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP Ultra-macro lens.