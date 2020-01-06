Realme X50 5G specifications revealed on TENAA before the launch

Realme’s 5G smartphone is getting ever so close to becoming a reality. The upcoming Realme X50 will be the company’s first 5G handset and is scheduled to arrive on January 7. While several details including display, cameras, chipset and design of the smartphone have been released, the X50 5G recently bagged a TENAA certification.

According to TENAA, Realme has opted for a 6.57-inch FHD+ TFT display on the X50 5G. Although the listing points to an under-display fingerprint reader, it is likely a mistake since the side-mounted fingerprint scanner has already been confirmed through official images.

The Realme X50 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated X52 5G modem. The phone will be available in two RAM variants (6GB / 8GB) and three storage options (64GB / 128GB / 256GB). Like the flagship Realme X2 Pro and vanilla Realme X, the X50 5G won’t get a microSD card slot.

The Realme X50 5G will pack a 4,100 mAh battery with enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. As per the TENAA listing, the device is expected to run on Android 10. Realme’s first 5G smartphone will arrive in four colour variants including – Purple, Black, Gold, and Blue.

In terms of optics, the two front cameras on the phone will get comprise of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors, the former will likely be utilized as a primary selfie shooter, while the latter could be an ultrawide lens. Official photos of the device already confirmed a quad-camera setup on the back. However, the listing reveals the specs of all four camera modules– 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 2-megapixel.