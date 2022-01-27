Realme Pad will be updated to Android 12 in Q3 2022

Realme said the tablet would receive the update in Q3 2022 and would have, "3 years of security updates."

Reversing its earlier decision, Realme has announced an update path to Android 12 for Realme Pad.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had previously said that its mid-range Android tablet, Realme Pad, would not be updated to Android 12, disappointing a lot of people. This meant that the tablet was effectively on life-support, doomed to be a relic, as Android security and feature updates raced ahead.

The announcement was surprising considering this was the company's first foray into the tablet market but more importantly, because it provided a genuine alternative to people who did not want to spend big.

After some backlash from the Realme community, it appears that the company has now backtracked and has announced an update path to Android 12 for Realme Pad.

The catch? You are going to wait for a long time for the update to be delivered. Realme has said that the Realme Pad would get the Android 12 update in Q3 2022, around the time when Google will showcase Android 13.

In a statement given to the press, Realme said that the tablet would receive the update in Q3 2022 and would have, "3 years of security updates."

Realme said it reversed the decision in order to meet the, "requirements of the users." There is no official date for when the update will roll out either, just a vague Q3 2022, which means you could end up waiting a long time for the update to arrive.

The company said that users can expect more customisation options, "enhanced lockscreen and notification UI, scrolling screenshots, dedicated one-handed mode and improved widgets in the Realme Pad."

This is still not great news, considering Android 13 would be out at the time, but at least it will increase the longevity of the Realme Pad a bit.