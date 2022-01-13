Realme Pad won't be updated to Android 12

This ends the tablet's update cycle, just four months from release

Realme has officially announced that the Realme Pad will not be updated to Android 12L, pretty much killing the utility of the tablet, four months from release. Realme Pad was launched in September, last year.

In our review, we said that the Realme Pad struck the perfect balance between price and acceptable performance, to be worthy of a look-in. Now, we aren't so sure anymore.

Also Read: Realme Pad Review: Plugs the budget sized hole in the tablet market but with a few asterisks

In a conversation with 9to5Google (via XDA Developers), the company said that the tablet will not be getting Google's Android 12L update, but "will keep receiving security and performance updates throughout its software lifecycle.”

This effectively means the device is on life support, waiting for a successor. To be fair, it isn't like other manufacturers are racing ahead with updates for their Android tablets.

The only tablet launched recently and one that promises two years of support and updates is the Nokia T20, though HMD Global has not confirmed an update path to Android 12L.

Also Read: Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, iQOO 7, OnePlus Nord 2 and more

The Helio G80 SoC on the Realme Pad is also just barely two years old, so it can still be supported. This severely hampers the sale of future units of the tablet, and Realme hasn't said why it has decided to end the update cycle.

This could also spell doom for the company's future tablet projects, given that this was their first attempt. As it stands now, expect only bug fixes and security updates for your Realme Pad.