Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G launched in India with 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery, 48 MP Triple Cameras: Check price, specs, availability

Realme just dropped two new phones in its Narzo series in India. The Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G are affordable phones that deliver some of the best specs in their respective price ranges.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Price in India

The Realme Narzo 30’s price is set at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB costs Rs 14,499. The Realme Narzo 30 5G’s price is set at Rs 15,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB variant. The two Narzo 30 phones come in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colour options.

The first sale for the Realme Narzo 30 will begin on June 29 at 12:00 pm (IST), while the Narzo 30 5G will be available from June 30 at 12:00 pm (IST). The phones will go on sale on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (Expandable via MicroSD). The Narzo 30 5G also uses 2GB of storage as virtual RAM. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support. The Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness. The phone also sports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back, the Narzo 30 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Narzo 30 5G’s hole cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more. The Narzo 30 5G also opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications

The Relame Narzo 30 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The display, software, charging speed, and battery capacity are the same as the Realme Narzo 30 5G. While the Realme Narzo 30 4G model has a different camera module, the camera specifications are the same as that on its 5G counterpart. Other specifications are also the same as the 5G variant.