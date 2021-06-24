MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G launched in India with 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery, 48 MP Triple Cameras: Check price, specs, availability

The Realme Narzo 30’s price is set at Rs 12,499, while the while the 6GB/128GB costs Rs 14,499. The Realme Narzo 30 5G costs Rs 15,999.

Carlsen Martin
June 24, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST

Realme just dropped two new phones in its Narzo series in India. The Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G are affordable phones that deliver some of the best specs in their respective price ranges.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Price in India

The Realme Narzo 30’s price is set at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB costs Rs 14,499. The Realme Narzo 30 5G’s price is set at Rs 15,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB variant. The two Narzo 30 phones come in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colour options.

The first sale for the Realme Narzo 30 will begin on June 29 at 12:00 pm (IST), while the Narzo 30 5G will be available from June 30 at 12:00 pm (IST). The phones will go on sale on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications

Close

Related stories

Realme_Narzo_30_5G (1)

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (Expandable via MicroSD). The Narzo 30 5G also uses 2GB of storage as virtual RAM. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support. The Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness. The phone also sports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back, the Narzo 30 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Narzo 30 5G’s hole cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more. The Narzo 30 5G also opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications

Narzo_30

The Relame Narzo 30 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The display, software, charging speed, and battery capacity are the same as the Realme Narzo 30 5G. While the Realme Narzo 30 4G model has a different camera module, the camera specifications are the same as that on its 5G counterpart. Other specifications are also the same as the 5G variant.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Jun 24, 2021 02:11 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.