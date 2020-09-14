Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20 launch in India on September 21; specifications teased

Realme on September 14 confirmed the Realme Narzo 20 series launch date in India. The new Realme Narzo 20 series will debut in India on September 21. the invite teases three new Narzo 20 smartphones — Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme Narzo 20A under the Realme Narzo 20 series.

Realme Narzo 20 launch in India

Realme Narzo 20 series launch is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm on September 21. The company will launch three new Narzo 20 smartphones under the Realme Narzo 20 series in India. Viewers can stream the Realme Narzo 20 launch on YouTube and Realme’s official social media accounts.

The Realme Narzo 20 series will succeed the Narzo 10 (review) and Narzo 10A (review) launched earlier this year.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20 specifications

Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 20 launch event will also bring details on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The launch invite confirms the camera setup on the three smartphones.

We can expect the Realme Narzo 20A to sport a triple-camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The other two Narzo 20 smartphones have a quad-camera setup but with a different layout.

One of these two smartphones will have a square-shaped camera module like the Realme C12 (review), whereas the other one is likely to feature a traditional vertical quad-camera array. The one with the square-camera module also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which means it could likely be the Narzo 20 with an IPS LCD.

The Narzo 20 Pro could either have a combination of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an LCD like the Realme 7 or an in-display fingerprint scanner with an AMOLED display like the Realme 7 Pro (review).