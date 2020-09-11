Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro specifications leaked; launched details tipped

Realme is reportedly working on the next iteration of Narzo devices called Narzo 20 series. As per a tipster, Realme will launch three new devices under the Narzo 20 Series namely, Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro. Realme launched the Narzo 10 (review) and Narzo 10A (review) earlier this year.

Narzo 20 series specifications have been leaked by a tipster named Himanshu. The leaked information reveals the RAM and storage configuration of the three Narzo 20 series smartphones.

According to the leakster, Narzo 20 will come in two storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB +128GB. Narzo 20A will be available in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage options.

Both the smartphones will be launched in Victory Blue & Glory Silver colour options.

The Narzo 20 Pro will come with 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options. It will be launched in Black Ninja & White Knight colours.

The three Narzo 20 smartphones are said to launch in late September or early October.

Realme is yet to make an official confirmation on the same.

We can expect the three Narzo smartphones to launch in India under Rs 20,000. The Narzo 10 price in India started at Rs 11,999, whereas the Narzo 10A is available for Rs 8,999.