Realme GT Neo 2 with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 600Hz touch sampling rate launched in India

Realme has officially taken the lid off the GT Neo 2 in India. The Realme GT Neo 2 arrives with flagship-grade specifications, including a Snapdragon 800 series chip, an E4 AMOLED panel, a large battery with super-fast charging, a triple-camera setup, and stereo speakers.

Realme GT Neo 2 Price in India

The Realme GT Neo 2 is priced at Rs 31,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 35,999. The Realme GT Neo 2 is available in Neo Black, Neo Blue, and Neo Green colour options.

Realme’s latest GT series smartphone will go on sale for the first time on October 17 at 12:00 am (IST) through Flipkart and Realme.com. It will also be available for purchase from other retail stores across the country. Realme is also offering a discount of Rs 7,000 on purchase of the GT Neo 2. The discount is part of a launch offer for the festive season.

Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also features up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 7GB of which can be used as virtual RAM through Realme’s Dynamic RAM expansion. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging. The Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The Realme GT Neo 2 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. The display also supports HDR10+ and DC dimming. It also features an in-display fingerprint reader.

For optics, Realme’s latest GT series phone comes with a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more.