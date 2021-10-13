MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme GT Neo 2 with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 600Hz touch sampling rate launched in India

The Realme GT Neo 2 is priced at Rs 31,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model.

Carlsen Martin
October 13, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST

Realme has officially taken the lid off the GT Neo 2 in India. The Realme GT Neo 2 arrives with flagship-grade specifications, including a Snapdragon 800 series chip, an E4 AMOLED panel, a large battery with super-fast charging, a triple-camera setup, and stereo speakers.

Realme GT Neo 2 Price in India 

The Realme GT Neo 2 is priced at Rs 31,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 35,999. The Realme GT Neo 2 is available in Neo Black, Neo Blue, and Neo Green colour options.

Realme_GT_Neo

Realme’s latest GT series smartphone will go on sale for the first time on October 17 at 12:00 am (IST) through Flipkart and Realme.com. It will also be available for purchase from other retail stores across the country. Realme is also offering a discount of Rs 7,000 on purchase of the GT Neo 2. The discount is part of a launch offer for the festive season.

Close

Related stories

Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also features up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 7GB of which can be used as virtual RAM through Realme’s Dynamic RAM expansion. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging. The Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The Realme GT Neo 2 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. The display also supports HDR10+ and DC dimming. It also features an in-display fingerprint reader.

For optics, Realme’s latest GT series phone comes with a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Oct 13, 2021 02:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.