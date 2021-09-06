Realme GT Neo 2 launch confirmed, specifications tipped

Realme GT Neo 2 launch has been confirmed. The company’s official Weibo account has confirmed the launch of the upcoming Realme smartphone in China. Realme is expected to launch the GT Neo 2 later this year in India.



Officially confirmed Realme GT Neo 2 launching soon.

- 6.62" FHD+ display with 120hz refresh rate

- Snapdragon 870

- Android 11

- 8GB ram + 128GB storage

- 64MP+8MP+2MP rear

- 16MP front

- 5,000mAh battery#Realme #Oppo #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/S8tA0ycCdP September 6, 2021

The official Weibo post does not reveal the Realme GT Neo 2 launch date. We can expect the phone to launch in either September or October 2021. Some key details of the device have leaked in the past. The leaked Realme GT Neo 2 design renders revealed that the phone will not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The GT Neo, which launched as the Realme X7 Max (Review) in India, is among the few premium smartphones in India to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per the leaked information, Realme GT Neo 2 will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. It will come with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme will launch the GT Neo 2 with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

The phone will sport a 6.62-inch Full HD+ display. It is likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate and come with an OLED screen. The screen also has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the 16MP front camera. It continues to have a triple-camera setup on the back. The sensor layout, though, has changed. The report states that it will have a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The camera sensors are likely to be the same as found on the Realme GT (Review).

The phone has a a USB Type-C port at the bottom, sandwiched between the SIM tray slot and a speaker grille. It has the volume control buttons on the left edge while the power button is on the right side. The phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.