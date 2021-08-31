MARKET NEWS

Realme GT Neo 2 design images, specifications leaked ahead of official launch

The Realme GT Neo 2 design renders reveal that the phone is likely to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

Realme GT Neo 2 design renders and specifications have leaked. The upcoming Realme smartphone is a successor to the Realme GT Neo, aka Realme X7 Max. Realme is yet to announce the official launch date of the Realme GT Neo 2. 

The Digit report, citing tipster OnLeaks, has leaked the Realme GT Neo 2 specifications and design renders. The device will get some minor changes in terms of design. It continues to have a triple-camera setup on the back. The sensor layout, though, has changed. The report states that it will have a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The camera sensors are likely to be the same as found on the Realme GT (Review). 

Surprisingly, the company is likely to ditch the headphone jack from the GT Neo 2. The GT Neo, which launched as the Realme X7 Max (Review) in India, is among the few premium smartphones in India to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

The GT Neo 2 design renders further reveal that the phone has a USB Type-C port at the bottom, sandwiched between the SIM tray slot and a speaker grille. It has the volume control buttons on the left edge while the power button is on the right side. The phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the front, the phone has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ display. The device is likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate and come with an OLED screen. It also has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the 16MP front camera. 

The device will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. It will come with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme will launch the GT Neo 2 with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. There is no word on the exact launch date at the time of writing this.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Aug 31, 2021 10:31 am

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

