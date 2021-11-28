MARKET NEWS

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch to take place in Q1 2022: Report

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and will be the most expensive handset in the company's line-up when it launches.

Moneycontrol News
November 28, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST

Rumours about the Realme GT 2 Pro are getting stronger as every day passes. The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be the company’s first flagship smartphone to use the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Snapdragon 898) chipset.

And while details about the Realme GT 2 Pro’s specifications have been extensively leaked, a recent report gives us a clearer picture of the launch timeline for the device. According to an exclusive report by 91mobiles in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT 2 Pro is arriving in India during Q1 2022.

Sharma spotted the “Realme GT 2 Pro” moniker in the source code of the company’s official website. However, this is not the first time the GT 2 Pro has been spotted, earlier this month, Sharma spotted the Realme GT 2 Pro 5G on the IMEI database bearing the model number RMX3301.

Additionally, a similar device with model number RMX3300, which is suspected to be a different variant of the GT 2 Pro, was spotted on AnTuTu. This is in line with previous reports by Sharma that suggested the phone would arrive in the first half of 2022.

But considering the launch timeline has now been narrowed down to Q1 2022, you can expect to see the device by late February or early March. The company is also expected to unveil four smartphones in its number series, namely the Realme 9 series, sometime next year, with at least half of them arriving in Q1 2022.

Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Nov 28, 2021 06:35 pm

