Qualcomm confirms new naming scheme for Snapdragon 8 series ahead of Snapdragon 888 successor launch

The chipmaker did not dive deep into the details of the rumoured Snapdragon 898 SoC, aka Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST

Qualcomm has confirmed that it is introducing a new naming scheme for its upcoming mobile platforms. The company is rumoured to launch the Snapdragon 800 series flagship chip at the Snapdragon Summit on November 30. Rumours suggest that the upcoming Snapdragon 898 SoC will launch as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. 

Qualcomm did not outrightly confirm the name. However, the hints dropped in the official blog post suggest that the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 moniker might be true. “Our mobile platforms will transition to a single-digit series and generation number, aligning with other product categories — starting with our newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform,” Qualcomm said in its blog post. The US-based chipmaker said it is doing so to make it easier for customers to discover and choose devices powered by Snapdragon. In addition to this, Qualcomm and Snapdragon will be treated as separate brands. Snapdragon will be a standalone product brand with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate.

Qualcomm also stated that the 5G suffix will be ditched in its branding as “5G has become ubiquitous across the Snapdragon Portfolio.” Going forward, 5G will be a given with Snapdragon-connected platforms.

The chipmaker did not dive deep into the details of the rumoured Snapdragon 898 SoC, aka Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. More details of the flagship chip, which will power many premium and flagship smartphones, will be revealed on November 30 at the company’s annual event.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Qualcomm #Snapdragon
first published: Nov 23, 2021 12:07 pm

