Realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip crosses 1 million mark on AnTuTu

The Realme GT 2 Pro is said to arrive in the first half of 2022 and will be the company’s first smartphone to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The Realme GT 2 Pro is also expected to be the most expensive smartphone in the company’s line-up. However, the Realme GT 2 Pro recently showed up on Geekbench.

Renowned Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared an image of a listing of the Realme GT 2 Pro, model number RMX3300, managing to surpass the 1 million mark on AnTuTu. The image in the post reveals that the Realme GT 2 Pro managed an overall AnTuTu score of 10,25,215 points.

We only recently saw an unnamed device score 10,35,020 points on AnTuTu. For reference, the phones powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC score anywhere in the early to mid-800,000, suggesting a solid boost in performance.

Realme GT 2 Pro Expected Specifications

According to previous leaks, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chip will be paired with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The phone is also said to feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is also touted to feature a 50 MP primary rear camera sensor with OIS. The phone will also use a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. Realme’s upcoming flagship is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery and come with 125W fast-charging support. The Realme GT 2 Pro will run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.