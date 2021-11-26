MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip crosses 1 million mark on AnTuTu

The Realme GT 2 Pro listing featured model number RMX3300.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G


The Realme GT 2 Pro is said to arrive in the first half of 2022 and will be the company’s first smartphone to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The Realme GT 2 Pro is also expected to be the most expensive smartphone in the company’s line-up. However, the Realme GT 2 Pro recently showed up on Geekbench.

Renowned Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared an image of a listing of the Realme GT 2 Pro, model number RMX3300, managing to surpass the 1 million mark on AnTuTu. The image in the post reveals that the Realme GT 2 Pro managed an overall AnTuTu score of 10,25,215 points.

We only recently saw an unnamed device score 10,35,020 points on AnTuTu. For reference, the phones powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC score anywhere in the early to mid-800,000, suggesting a solid boost in performance.

Realme GT 2 Pro Expected Specifications 

According to previous leaks, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chip will be paired with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The phone is also said to feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is also touted to feature a 50 MP primary rear camera sensor with OIS. The phone will also use a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. Realme’s upcoming flagship is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery and come with 125W fast-charging support. The Realme GT 2 Pro will run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Qualcomm #Realme #smartphones
first published: Nov 26, 2021 05:40 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.