MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme flagship coming early 2022 to be its most expensive phone yet, says company executive

The arrival of a new flagship device was confirmed by Realme executive Xu Qi at the China Mobile Global Partners Conference.

Moneycontrol News
November 04, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST

Earlier this year, Realme revealed the first of its GT series phones, which would replace the X series to operate as the company’s flagship line-up. Now, the company is preparing to launch a new flagship phone early next year.

The arrival of a new flagship device was confirmed by Realme executive Xu Qi at the China Mobile Global Partners Conference. While most details were kept under wrap, Xu Qi confirmed that a number of high-end Realme products will be launching early next year. He also noted that Realme’s upcoming flagship smartphone will cost around CNY 5,000, which is about Rs 58,000.

This will make the upcoming Realme flagship the most expensive smartphone in its line-up. Realme currently has only one Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in the form of the Realme GT 5G. But despite offering flagship performance, the Realme GT 5G falls short in the camera department.

Earlier this year, Realme announced a Dual Flagship strategy, confirming the launch of two flagship smartphones, one designed for performance and another designed to focus on camera technologies. The Realme GT 5G was one of those flagships and the upcoming smartphone could be the next.

While the 64 MP primary sensor has become a staple among Realme phones, the smartphone maker has launched a phone with a 108 MP primary sensor and a phone with a periscope camera as well. We currently don’t have any details about the upcoming flagship, but we’ll just have to wait and see what Realme has up its sleeve this time. Realme is also set to bring its 125W UltraDart fast charging system sometime early next year, which does suggest that the company’s upcoming flagship could incorporate the technology.

Close

Related stories

IT News reported that the launch of the upcoming flagship could be a move by Realme to capture some of the high-end market share that Huawei lost. It is also worth noting that Realme’s flagship camera phone will be in the same range as the OnePlus 9 Pro.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Nov 4, 2021 03:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.