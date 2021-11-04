Realme flagship coming early 2022 to be its most expensive phone yet, says company executive

Earlier this year, Realme revealed the first of its GT series phones, which would replace the X series to operate as the company’s flagship line-up. Now, the company is preparing to launch a new flagship phone early next year.

The arrival of a new flagship device was confirmed by Realme executive Xu Qi at the China Mobile Global Partners Conference. While most details were kept under wrap, Xu Qi confirmed that a number of high-end Realme products will be launching early next year. He also noted that Realme’s upcoming flagship smartphone will cost around CNY 5,000, which is about Rs 58,000.

This will make the upcoming Realme flagship the most expensive smartphone in its line-up. Realme currently has only one Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in the form of the Realme GT 5G. But despite offering flagship performance, the Realme GT 5G falls short in the camera department.

Earlier this year, Realme announced a Dual Flagship strategy, confirming the launch of two flagship smartphones, one designed for performance and another designed to focus on camera technologies. The Realme GT 5G was one of those flagships and the upcoming smartphone could be the next.

While the 64 MP primary sensor has become a staple among Realme phones, the smartphone maker has launched a phone with a 108 MP primary sensor and a phone with a periscope camera as well. We currently don’t have any details about the upcoming flagship, but we’ll just have to wait and see what Realme has up its sleeve this time. Realme is also set to bring its 125W UltraDart fast charging system sometime early next year, which does suggest that the company’s upcoming flagship could incorporate the technology.