Realme C3 launch confirmed on Feb 6 in India, specifications revealed

The performance unit is also said to feature a MediaTek processor.
Realme has confirmed the launch it's new entry-level, Realme C3, in India on February 6. The company will host a webcast for the Realme C3 launch at 12.30 pm on it's YouTube channel.
Realme has sent an email to Moneycontrol confirming the Realme C3 launch. The image attached with the launch details also confirms some specifications of the Realme C3.
Realme C3 will have a waterdrop notch on top of the display. On the back, the budget smartphone would have a dual-camera setup.
Other specifications are currently unknown. However, according to a new report, Realme C3 will have a bigger battery than its predecessor, Realme C2. Industry sources informed 91Mobiles that the entry-level smartphone would feature a 5,000 mAh battery, which is 20 percent bigger than Realme C2’s 4,000 mAh battery. The performance unit is also said to feature a MediaTek processor. However, the exact processor details are currently unknown.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.Realme is expected to rebrand the C3 as Realme C3s in some markets. The smartphone with the model number RMX2020 has visited several certification websites. Realme C3 is likely to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which was missing on Realme C2. An FCC listing also shows the smartphone running on Android 10-based Color OS 7.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.