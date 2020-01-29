Realme C3 launch confirmed on Feb 6 in India, specifications revealed

Realme has confirmed the launch it's new entry-level, Realme C3, in India on February 6. The company will host a webcast for the Realme C3 launch at 12.30 pm on it's YouTube channel.

Realme has sent an email to Moneycontrol confirming the Realme C3 launch. The image attached with the launch details also confirms some specifications of the Realme C3.

Realme C3 will have a waterdrop notch on top of the display. On the back, the budget smartphone would have a dual-camera setup.

Other specifications are currently unknown. However, according to a new report, Realme C3 will have a bigger battery than its predecessor, Realme C2. Industry sources informed 91Mobiles that the entry-level smartphone would feature a 5,000 mAh battery, which is 20 percent bigger than Realme C2’s 4,000 mAh battery. The performance unit is also said to feature a MediaTek processor. However, the exact processor details are currently unknown.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.