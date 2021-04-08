Realme C25, Realme C21, Realme C20 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Realme C25 launched in India today for under Rs 10,000. At the Realme C-series launch event, the company also unveiled the Realme C20 and the Realme C21.

Realme C25 price in India

The Realme C25 comes in two storage options. The base 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB + 128GB Realme C25 price in India is set at Rs 10,999.

It comes in Watery Blue, Watery Grey colours.

Realme C21 price in India

The Realme C21 India price is set at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage option. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It comes in Cross Blue, Cross Black colours.

Realme C20 price in India

Realme C20 is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes in a single 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. The first million customers can buy the smartphone for Rs 6,799. The entry-level smartphone comes in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours.

Realme C25 specifications

The Realme C25 packs a 6000 mAh battery under the hood. It comes with 18W fast charging support. The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM. There is up to 128GB of internal storage.

Other Realme C25 specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch, an 8MP front camera, and a triple-camera setup. It has a 13 MP f/2.2 primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens.

The device boots on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme C21 specifications

The Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch. The device comes with a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP, f/2.2 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP monochrome lens. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the phone gets powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of storage, which is expandable through the dedicated microSD card slot. The Realme C21 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger bundled in the box.

Realme C20 specifications

Realme C20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek G35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone features 32GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The phone has a single 8 MP primary rear camera on the back. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery but lacks fast charging support and is powered via a MicroUSB port. The device runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.