Realme Book Slim is now verified on Intel Evo platform

Realme launched its first laptop in India back in August. The Realme Book Slim arrived with the latest 11th Gen Intel hardware and a 2K display, a first in the segment. Now, Realme has confirmed that the Realme Book Slim is Intel Evo certified.

The Intel Evo certification is a major step in the right direction as a laptop that receive the certification must pass certain parameters. Intel’s Evo platform-based laptops deliver remarkable responsiveness, battery life, connectivity, audio, and displays, all bundled in a thin and light form-factor.

It is worth noting that only the top model that is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 is Intel Evo certified. The top-end Intel Core i5 model of the Realme Book Slim will set you back Rs 56,990. The base model that costs Rs 44,990 is not Evo certified.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, CEO Realme India, Europe & Latin America said, “Realme is bringing Intel Evo verification to Realme Book (Slim) to set the standards much higher in the laptop segment and make our users experience the best-in-class technology available in the industry. With this verification, Realme has yet again highlighted its commitment to provide its users with a holistic and smart life empowered by Tech.”

To meet Intel’s Evo certification, a laptop must be powered by the 11Gen Intel Core processor and paired with Iris Xe graphics. Additionally, the laptop must wake from sleep in less than a second, deliver 9 hours of battery life with a Full HD screen resolution, feature a Thunderbolt port, and offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.