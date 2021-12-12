MARKET NEWS

Realme becomes India's second largest smartphone brand in October 2021: Counterpoint Research

As of October 2021, Realme held 18 percent of the market share in India, its highest ever market share in the country.

Moneycontrol News
December 12, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
Realme GT 5G

Realme recently became the second-largest smartphone brand in India. As of October 2021, Realme held 18 percent of the market share in India, its highest ever market share in the country.

Realme also became the number one brand on Flipkart with a market share of 52 percent and was among the top two online smartphone brands with a 27 percent market share. The Indian smartphone industry witnessed steady growth in smartphone shipments during the month of October.

Xiaomi emerged as the number one smartphone brand with a 20 percent market share, followed by Realme, Samsung, and Vivo. Samsung and Vivo emerged with 16 and 13 percent market share, respectively, as of October 2021.

Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group said, “Our aim for 2022 is to be the No. 1 smartphone brand in India, and this milestone is just another steppingstone to realize that vision.”

During the 2021 festive season, Realme sold 9.3 million units of smartphones, AIOT, and Techlife products across all online and mainline channels, recording 40 percent year-on-year growth. The recently launched GT series witnessed 300K sales and the Realme Narzo series registered 1.4 million sales.

This year Realme also announced its landmark of surpassing 100 million cumulative shipments globally since its launch. In Q2 2021, Realme also ranked among the Top 6 smartphone brands globally as per Counterpoint data, becoming one of the youngest smartphone brands to be a part of the list.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Dec 12, 2021 12:47 pm

