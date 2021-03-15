Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro go on blind pre-order starting today

Realme is launching a new smartphone in its number series on March 24. The Realme 8 series is set to bring quite a few improvements over its predecessor. And despite being well over a week away from the official launch, Realme has already begun taking pre-orders for the Realme 8 series.

The campaign, titled “Infinity Sale” kicks off today and will end on March 22 at 23:59. The pre-order will be available on Flipkart and Realme’s official Indian website. You can pre-book the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro with an advanced Rs 1,080 payment.



Launching #realme8series at 7:30 PM IST, 24th March on our official channels. #108MPCaptureInfinity Know more: https://t.co/lXxSWHGgGx pic.twitter.com/FM94hPtFLn — realme (@realmeIndia) March 15, 2021

Once you pre-order the device by paying Rs 1,080, the rest of the amount can be paid on March 25, during which users will be able to avail free gifts and offers. In case, the user doesn’t pay the rest of the amount or chooses not to go ahead with the purchase, the money will be credited to APAY wallet.

Realme has also confirmed several details about the Realme 8 series through teasers, while the Flipkart teaser page confirms that the Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108 MP primary camera. It will also weigh 176g and 8.1mm slim. The 108 MP primary camera will sit at the head of a quad-camera setup.

Additionally, Realme India chief Madhav Sheth previously teased the specifications of the vanilla Realme 8, by uploading a picture of the retail box. The image suggests that the Realme 8 will get a trimmed-down 64 MP quad-camera setup. It will also sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel. The Realme 8 will be powered by a MediaTek G95 SoC and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart charging support.

Realme has also shared some bold new design choices for the Realme 8 series. Apart from the “Dare To Leap” branding on the back, the company also showcased the Realme 8 Pro in a new glowing finish.