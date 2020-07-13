App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 02:37 PM IST

Realme 6i to launch in India with MediaTek G90T and 90Hz Display in the sub-15K price segment: Report

The teaser suggests an update over the global variant of the Realme 6i.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme is gearing up to launch another smartphone in India in its budget segment. The Realme 6i will be the third smartphone in the Realme 6 series and is launching in the country on July 14 alongside the Realme C11.

An image confirming the launch of the Realme 6i was teased on the home screen of Flipkart's mobile app. The image has since been taken down, but known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore managed to snap a shot of the image.

The image further suggests that the Realme 6i will be the "Flipkart's Most Powerful Mid-rangers under 15K". The teaser also suggests that the Indian version of the Realme 6i will be different from the global variant. For one, the Indian version of the Realme 6i will be powered by the MediaTek G90T SoC as compared to the MediaTek G80 chip on the global variant of the Realme 6i.

Moreover, the Indian Realme 6i will also get a smooth 90Hz display, presumably the same as the Realme 6. For comparison, the global version of the Realme 6i has an HD+ 60Hz panel. The image also suggests that the phone will launch on July 14 at 01:00 pm.

Close
For now, the Realme 6 and Realme Narzo 10 are the only two 2020 Realme smartphones in the sub-15K segment. With the launch of the Realme 6i, the company could be looking to take on the Poco M2 Pro, which starts from 13,999 in India. The Realme 6i could also be a rebranded Realme 6s, which has more or less the same specs as the Realme 6 with a lower resolution 48 MP primary sensor.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones #Technology

