Realme C11 launched with MediaTek G35 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery

Realme recently revealed its second C series phone in 2020. The Realme C11 is an entry-level smartphone that on the spec sheet, is very similar to the Realme C3. The Realme C11 is also one of the first smartphones, alongside the Redmi 9C, to use the new MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

Realme C11 Price

The Realme C11 is priced at RM 429 (Roughly Rs 7,550) in Malaysia and is only introduced in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. However, the device has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB. It is available in two colour options – Mint Green and Pepper Grey. There is no word on availability outside Malaysia for the moment.

Realme C11 Specifications

The Realme C11 is powered by the MediaTek G35 SoC, a chip designed for gaming on budget smartphones. It is worth noting that the Helio G35 chipset is not as fast as the Helio G70 chip on the Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A.

Additionally, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging over microUSB port and features reverse charging support. According to Realme, the battery can deliver 40 days of standby time or up to 12.1 hours of gaming, 21.6 hours of watching movies, or 31.9 hours of voice calls.

The Realme C11 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch, which houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the phone opts for a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, the phone opts for a new Geometric Art Design on the back but loses out on the fingerprint reader.