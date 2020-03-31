Realme 6, Realme 6i and Realme C3 launched in Europe: Price, features, specs

Realme just launched a series of new smartphones in Europe. The Realme 6, Realme 6i and Realme C3 were recently unveiled in Europe and are already available for preorder on Realme.com and Amazon.

The Realme 6 and Realme C3 have already been announced in India, while the Realme 6i looks very similar to the Realme Narzo 10. It's worth noting that the Realme C3 that launched in Europe is a triple-camera version of the device. All three smartphones run on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin, which offers a generally bloatware-free experience, tailored for western consumers.

The Realme 6i or Realme Narzo 10 is powered by a MediaTek G80 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop notch that houses a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

On the back, the Realme 6i gets a 48-megapixel, f/1.8 primary sensor, 8-megapixel, f/2.3 ultrawide lens, 2-megapixel, f/2.4 depth sensor and 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro shooter. The Realme 6i is priced at approximately €200 (Roughly Rs 16,550) depending on the country and is only available in a 4GB/128GB variant.

Specs Realme 6 Realme 6i Realme C3 Chipset MediaTek G90T MediaTek G80 MediaTek G70 Display 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (1080*2400 pixels), 90Hz 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD RAM 4GB/8GB 4GB 3GB Storage 64GB/128GB 128GB 64GB Rear Camera 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.3 + 2MP, f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 12 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/2.4 +2 MP Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 5 MP, f/2.4 Battery 4,300 mAh, 30W Flash Charging 5,000 mAh, 18W Charging 5,000 mAh, 10W Charging Software Android 10; Realme UI Android 10; Realme UI Android 10; Realme UI Price (Euros) 229.90/269.90/299.90 199.90 159.90

The other two phones unveiled are the budget Realme C3 and the mid-range Realme 6. The Realme 6 will be available from April 6, while the Realme C3 and Realme 6i will go on sale on April 13.