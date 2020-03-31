App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6, Realme 6i and Realme C3 launched in Europe: Price, features, specs

The Realme 6i will be branded as the Realme Narzo in India.

Carlsen Martin

Realme just launched a series of new smartphones in Europe. The Realme 6, Realme 6i and Realme C3 were recently unveiled in Europe and are already available for preorder on Realme.com and Amazon.

The Realme 6 and Realme C3 have already been announced in India, while the Realme 6i looks very similar to the Realme Narzo 10. It's worth noting that the Realme C3 that launched in Europe is a triple-camera version of the device. All three smartphones run on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin, which offers a generally bloatware-free experience, tailored for western consumers.

The Realme 6i or Realme Narzo 10 is powered by a MediaTek G80 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop notch that houses a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

On the back, the Realme 6i gets a 48-megapixel, f/1.8 primary sensor, 8-megapixel, f/2.3 ultrawide lens, 2-megapixel, f/2.4 depth sensor and 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro shooter. The Realme 6i is priced at approximately €200 (Roughly Rs 16,550) depending on the country and is only available in a 4GB/128GB variant.

The other two phones unveiled are the budget Realme C3 and the mid-range Realme 6. The Realme 6 will be available from April 6, while the Realme C3 and Realme 6i will go on sale on April 13.
SpecsRealme 6Realme 6iRealme C3
ChipsetMediaTek G90TMediaTek G80MediaTek G70
Display6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD  (1080*2400 pixels), 90Hz6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD
RAM4GB/8GB 4GB 3GB
Storage64GB/128GB 128GB 64GB
Rear Camera64 MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.3 + 2MP, f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.412 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/2.4 +2 MP
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 5 MP, f/2.4
Battery4,300 mAh, 30W Flash Charging 5,000 mAh, 18W Charging5,000 mAh, 10W Charging
SoftwareAndroid 10; Realme UIAndroid 10; Realme UIAndroid 10; Realme UI
Price (Euros)229.90/269.90/299.90 199.90 159.90



First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:41 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

