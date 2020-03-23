Realme Narzo 10 and 10A launching on March 26: Expected specifications and price

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone lineup in India this week. The Chinese smartphone maker will unveil the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A at an online event, scheduled on March 26.

However, Realme recently confirmed that it pre-recorded the launch video of Narzo 10 series smartphones and will stream it on March 26 at 12:30 PM.

The company wrote in an email statement, “Realme had foreseen the current COVID-19 situation and had pre-recorded the launch video of Narzo 10 series smartphones last week in anticipation that due to the ongoing situation the live streaming might not happen.”

The email also mentioned; “The sales date mentioned in the launch video which will be streamed online on Wednesday, might change as we have closed our production lines since March 21 adhering to Government’s notice.”

Meanwhile, Realme has confirmed a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the Realme Narzo 10 and a triple-camera setup on the Narzo 10A. The company has also confirmed a 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support on the Narzo 10. The new series will feature a unique Zenith design, targeted toward younger audiences, Generation Z. Realme has also confirmed a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and an 89.8-percent screen-to-body ratio on one or both of Narzo devices.

Realme’s official Narzo page suggests that the Narzo 10 will be powered by a MediaTek G80 chipset. Considering their specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 and 10A will likely replace the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. We’ll probably see both Realme Narzo 10 models priced in the under 10,000 rupees smartphone space.

You can expect more details about the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A in the coming days.