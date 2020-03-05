Realme 6 First Impressions: A successor worthy of taking over the "Pro" mantle

If the aim was to deliver a worthy successor to the 5 Pro, then Realme has succeeded. For the price you are paying, the Realme 6 offers a lot. There’s more than enough improvement to classify this device as the successor to the Realme 5 Pro. And if you were to compare it with the Realme 5 or 5s, then there’s simply no competition. As far as first impressions go, the Realme 6 has hit the nail on the head, screaming “value” in every area (software, camera, chipset, design and battery). All things considered, we will still need some time to give you a final verdict, but for now, the Realme 6 will take some beating. Watch this space for our full Realme 6 review.