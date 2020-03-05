Realme 6 First Impressions: A successor worthy of taking over the "Pro" mantle

Realme 6 offers one of the best value propositions of any smartphone under 15,000 rupees. Carlsen Martin 1/10 Realme just launched its 6 series in India with a ton of improvements over its predecessor. We got our hands on the vanilla Realme 6, which starts at Rs 12,999. Our model featured 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and will set you back Rs 15,999. In the box, you get a standard TPU case to keep that back from attracting fingerprints. The standout item in the box is the 30W VOOC Flash charger. You also get a standard SIM ejector tool. 2/10 The first and the most noticeable change in the new Realme 6 is the design. The dewdrop notch is replaced with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Additionally, the fingerprint reader has been shifted to the side and doubles as the power button. The phone is covered in glass on the front and back, while the finish looks much classier than both the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. Realme has also opted for an aluminium frame for a more premium feel. 3/10 The smartphone gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Since this is an LCD panel, brightness (400 nits) is not an issue; you can see the screen clearly in all lighting scenarios. The biggest improvement here is the 90Hz refresh rate, which is noticeably smoother than the 60Hz display on the Realme 5 and 5 Pro. When watching YouTube, a major portion of the screen is wasted with noticeable black bars appearing on either side. However, you can pinch the screen to zoom in and use the full screen, but that will cut a portion of the video out. 4/10 It isn’t hard to see why Realme is referring to this device as a successor to the Realme 5 Pro, rather than the Realme 5. The Realme 6 gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel camera at the helm. The other three sensors include an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. On the front, the hole punch notch houses a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 shooter. 5/10 The new Realme 6 can capture videos in 4K resolution at 30fps and 1080p video at up to 60fps. Photos taken on the 64-megapixel sensor come out sharp and crisp with tons of detail. In some low light cases, standard shots in HDR look better than in night mode. While the primary sensor is one of the best we’ve seen at this price, the ultrawide lens leaves a lot to be desired. There are quite a few positives and negatives to talk about here, which we’ll get too in our in-depth review. 6/10 Under the hood, the Realme 6 packs the MediaTek G90T chipset, which is the same as the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It’s worth noting that the MediaTek G90T is arguably one of the best mid-range chips for gaming, even faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. We ran an AnTuTu benchmark, and it’s safe to say that the Realme 6’s MediaTek chipset fared better than Snapdragon 730G chipset on the Realme X2. So, it’s safe to say that the Realme 6 is actually faster than the Realme 6 Pro. 7/10 For average use, the MediaTek G90T gets the job done, no questions asked. But what’s impressive is that it follows the same approach for gaming. We tried a couple of titles in the little time that we had the device. Call of Duty Mobile ran on high settings without a glitch. Some other titles we ran included Asphalt 9: Legends, PUBG Mobile and Darkness Rises. And as expected, the results were excellent. 8/10 On the software front, the Realme 6 runs on the latest Android 10 with the Realme UI skin. As compared to ColorOS, the new Realme UI offers a much cleaner interface, akin to stock Android. However, it is by no means 100% bloatware-free, but you can uninstall several non-essential apps. We found UI experience on the Realme C3 to be a tad bit cleaner. 9/10 Another aspect we really liked about the Realme 6 was the “battery”. Realme has opted for a 4,300 mAh cell, which is more than sufficient to get you through a full day of average use, including your WhatsApp messaging, reading the news, scanning through social media, the odd calls, listening to music and playing a few rounds of Call of Duty Mobile. What’s more impressive than the battery is the 30W fast-charging support, which will juice up the phone from zero to a 100% in little over an hour. 10/10 If the aim was to deliver a worthy successor to the 5 Pro, then Realme has succeeded. For the price you are paying, the Realme 6 offers a lot. There's more than enough improvement to classify this device as the successor to the Realme 5 Pro. And if you were to compare it with the Realme 5 or 5s, then there's simply no competition. As far as first impressions go, the Realme 6 has hit the nail on the head, screaming "value" in every area (software, camera, chipset, design and battery). All things considered, we will still need some time to give you a final verdict, but for now, the Realme 6 will take some beating. Watch this space for our full Realme 6 review.