Poco M2 Pro First Impressions

Is Poco M2 Pro the best smartphone under Rs 15,000? Carlsen Martin 1/9 Poco has just unveiled its second smartphone as an independent brand in India. The Poco M2 Pro is the most affordable handset in the Poco series and looks a lot like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with a few differences. The Poco M2 Pro is priced in India at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Our model arrived with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and costs Rs 16,999, while Poco also offers the phone in a 6GB/64GB configuration for Rs 14,999. The Poco M2 Pro will go on sale on July 14, exclusively on Flipkart. 2/9 The Poco M2 Pro has an attractive design and a flashy finish, a bit too flashy for our liking. The phone has a square-shaped camera bump, which is quite sizeable. The Poco M2 Pro features a new striped pattern on the two thirds of the rear portion. The Poco M2 Pro was unveiled in three colours – Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. Our unit arrived in the Green and Greener colour. 3/9 The Poco M2 Pro is covered by Triple Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front of the phone. And although the frame is plastic, the phone feels good in the hand and doesn’t feel cheap. The volume and power button are on the right of the phone, while the latter doubles as a fingerprint reader. The fingerprint reader is quite fast and accessible. The speaker grille, headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port are on the bottom of the phone, while a secondary microphone and an infrared emitter are located on the top. The Poco M2 Pro opts for a hole-punch camera cutout in the centre of the screen. 4/9 Speaking of the display, the Poco M2 Pro sports a 6.67-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ (1,080*2,400 pixels) resolution. The display features a 20:9 aspect ratio but loses out on the high refresh rate that you get with the Poco X2. The display offers decent colour reproduction, brightness and viewing angles for an LCD panel, but doesn’t live up to an OLED screen. The display on the M2 Pro is Widevine L1 certified, which will allow you to stream content from OTT platforms in Full HD. The lack of a high refresh rate or an OLED panel, make the display seem mediocre. 5/9 In terms of performance, the Poco M2 Pro rocks a Snapdragon 720G chipset, which delivers performance on par with the Snapdragon 730G SoC on the Poco X2. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM, although you are stuck with 4GB on the base model, which does seem slightly underwhelming for 2020. The Snapdragon 720G chip can handle most tasks, including any game, without a hitch. 6/9 In optics, the Poco M2 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 48 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP dedicated macro camera. On the front, the camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. You can record videos in up to 4K resolution at 30 fps on the main camera. The camera app is the same as on all phones that run MIUI. We haven’t had the chance to fully test out the camera, but initial results are quite good in bright outdoor conditions. In our short time with the device, we noticed low light camera performance is slightly better on the Realme 6. 7/9 The Poco M2 Pro packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which can get you through an entire day, and more. For an average user, a 5,000 mAh battery will be more than sufficient for daily use. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also offers a massive battery but suffers due to its slower charging. However, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 33W fast charging adapter, which can deliver a full charge in little over an hour. 8/9 The Poco M2 Pro runs the MIUI 11 based on Android 10 with the Poco launcher. Not a lot has changed from the Poco X2 on the software front. While navigation is pretty smooth with quite a bit of customisation, MIUI 11 is still riddled with bloatware. Plenty of third-party apps can be uninstalled, but stock MIUI apps are here to stay. However, in the short time we’ve had the device, we haven’t received any spam messages from any of the MIUI apps. 9/9 Overall, the Poco M2 Pro seems a lot like the Redmi Note 9 Pro with faster charging. It certainly offers good value for a smartphone under Rs 15,000. You get a powerful chipset, a massive battery, super-fast charging, a large screen, solid build quality, and a strong set of cameras without breaking the bank. While we’ll still have to do a comprehensive camera test, our initial impressions of the phone are generally positive. Stay tuned for our complete Poco M2 Pro review. First Published on Jul 7, 2020 08:38 pm