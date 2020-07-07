Poco M2 Pro First Impressions

The Poco M2 Pro is covered by Triple Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front of the phone. And although the frame is plastic, the phone feels good in the hand and doesn’t feel cheap. The volume and power button are on the right of the phone, while the latter doubles as a fingerprint reader. The fingerprint reader is quite fast and accessible. The speaker grille, headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port are on the bottom of the phone, while a secondary microphone and an infrared emitter are located on the top. The Poco M2 Pro opts for a hole-punch camera cutout in the centre of the screen.