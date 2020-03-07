Realme’s latest budget offering now includes the Realme 6 series and like previous generations, the 6 series includes the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro. We have been using both smartphones for some time, and in this article, we are going to share our first impressions of the Realme 6 Pro.

Before we begin, let’s look at the specifications of the mid-range smartphone.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 resolution) IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor with Adreno 618 GPU

RAM + Storage: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB

Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP + 8MP

Operating System: Color OS 7 based on Android 10.

Price: Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB

Realme 6 Pro first impressions

Realme 6 Pro sports a glass back with a new Lightning Design, which is by far our favourite design on any Realme smartphone, and is perhaps one of the best-looking smartphones under Rs 20,000. However, the unfortunate side of this beautiful looking rear panel is that it is a fingerprint magnet. Add how slippery the smartphone can get, it is almost mandatory to recommend slapping the transparent case that Realme ships with the box.

The front features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display offers good viewing angles and we did not face any difficulty in using the smartphone outdoors during our brief review period. Realme does offer some tweaks to the colour temperature, allowing users to set it from warm to cool. By default, the display is more on the cooler side of the colour spectrum.

The power button doubles up as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is placed at the centre of the right edge of the smartphone. In case you find it tough to place your finger properly on the scanner, there’s also face unlock which is snappy and unlocks the device instantly.

The volume buttons, along with the SIM-card tray, can be found on the left edge. Reaching out to the mentioned side buttons should not be an issue for anyone even with smaller hands.

At the bottom are the single speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We did find the Realme 6 Pro, which weighs 202 grams, to be slightly heavy for our liking.

A protruding camera module results in the device wobbling on a flat surface. There are four sensors in this vertically-positioned camera array. During the day, Realme 6 Pro’s primary camera clicks good quality images but clicks slightly cooler images compared to the ultra-wide and the telephoto lens. The camera unit also offers up to 20x digital zoom, and the results can be checked below.

We have liked the front camera in many Realme smartphones, and it continues to be so with the Realme 6 Pro as well. When the beauty mode is turned off, and the selfies are clicked using the ‘natural’ setting, the 16MP front camera clicks close-to-real selfies. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide lens which can come in handy while clicking group photos, or as they say — groupies/ group-fies. However, during our initial testing, we also noticed a shift in colour temperature between the front camera’s wide and ultra-wide lens as well.

We will click and analyse more pictures, which will be uploaded in our full review coming soon.

Performance-wise, Realme 6 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU. Realme 6 Pro is the first smartphone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which also brings support for India’s own navigation system, NavIC.

This processor sits below the Snapdragon 730G processor and is built on an 8nm architecture with two out of the eight cores clocking at 2.3GHz. While the CPU performance is claimed to have only 10 percent improvement, its GPU is said to 75 percent improvement over its predecessor. Paired with 8GB RAM, our review unit also comes with 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. We did not face any lag while performing the basic day-to-day task like scrolling through social feeds, WhatsApp texting, or clicking images during our brief tests.

However, during the two TDM RageGear PUBG Mobile matches we played, we did experience a slight lag. Although not major, it could be a deciding factor for the ones who are into competitive mobile gaming. We will test the performance a lot more and let you know the full results later on.

Battery-wise, Realme claims that the 4,300 mAh battery can be charged from zero to 70 percent in 30 minutes. We are yet to carry out multiple charging tests that check the accuracy of this claim. In terms of battery life, the smartphone has lasted for a full workday, even with 90Hz refresh rate enabled throughout the review period.

Realme 6 Pro boots on Realme UI, which is based on Android 10 and Color OS 7 out-of-the-box. The new update comes with a bunch of nifty tricks and gestures in a bid to improve user experience. One of the many such features is the selection of icon styles. Users can opt to up to four different styles of icons. Realme UI also includes dark mode and some other features like DocVault, which will be available via a software update. Compared to Color OS 6, we have liked the user experience on the Realme UI, aka Color OS 7.

That is our initial review and first impressions of the Realme 6 Pro. Do check out the full Realme 6 Pro review coming up soon on our website.