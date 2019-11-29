Realme 5s sale begins today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme website: Specifications, price, offers

Realme 5s will go on sale for the first time today in India. The budget smartphone was launched alongside Realme’s flagship, the X2 Pro, earlier this month. Realme 5s is an incremental upgrade over the Realme 5.

Realme 5s sale and price details

Realme has launched the Realme 5s in two storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, whereas the 4GB + 128GB model can be purchased for Rs 10,999. Both the models have been launched in Crystal Blue, Crystal Red, and Crystal Purple.

As part of the Realme Black Friday Sale, the Realme 5s would be available for purchase throughout the day starting 12 pm. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and Realme e-store.

Launch offers also include instant 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit card transactions, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, etc.

Realme 5s specifications

Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1,520 resolution and a water-drop notch for the 13MP front camera.

Under the hood, Realme 5s gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with a 10W charger inside the box.