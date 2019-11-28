Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to go on open sale during Realme Black Friday Sale on November 29

Realme is hosting a Black Friday sale for its customers in India. The sale begins at midnight on November 29 and will be hosted on Flipkart and Realme India’s website. During the 24-hour sale, Realme’s flagship smartphone, the X2 Pro will be available on open sale.

Realme X2 Pro can be currently purchased on an ‘Invite-only’ basis. As part of the sale, both the Realme X2 Pro storage variants can be purchased through the open sale. Realme 5s, which was launched alongside the Realme X2 Pro, would also be available on open sale at 12 pm.

As part of the sale offers, HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail instant 10 percent cashback on Realme e-store (up to Rs 500) and Flipkart.

The company is also offering other smartphones as a part of the Black Friday sale. Realme will offer Rs 1,000 discount coupon, which can be used to purchase Realme 5 Pro (Review). A Rs 500 voucher will be offered for purchasing Realme 3, Realme 3i and Realme C2 on the Realme India website.

There will also be prepaid offers on the Realme X (Review) during the Black Friday sale.