Realme 10T 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display, Android 13

Connectivity options on the Realme 10T 5G include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, and more.

Realme has officially unveiled a new smartphone in its 10 series in Thailand. The Realme 10T 5G arrives as the fourth smartphone in the line-up following the Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+, and Realme 10. So here’s the full specifications of the Realme 10T 5G.

Realme 10T 5G Price

The Realme 10T price is set at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs 16,900) for the base 4GB/128GB model. Additionally, the device is also offered in an 8GB/256GB configuration that will set you back THB 8,999 (roughly Rs 21,700). The Realme 10T 5G is offered in Electric Black and Dash Blue colour options.

Realme 10T 5G Specifications

The Realme 10T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 13 out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The Realme 10T 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The panel boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the back, the Realme 10T 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, and more.

Also Read: Realme 10 Pro Plus Review: A solid sub-25K smartphone but that curved display is the star of the show

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz display